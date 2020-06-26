See All Physicians Assistants in Lompoc, CA
Chantal King, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Chantal King, PA

Chantal King, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA. 

Chantal King works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Chantal King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
    217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 741-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Chantal is caring and informative. Answers questions, down to earth, easy to talk to. I really like her!
    Letha Lauenborg — Jun 26, 2020
    Photo: Chantal King, PA
    About Chantal King, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932682424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

