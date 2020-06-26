Chantal King, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chantal King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chantal King, PA
Chantal King, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA.
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 741-5999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Chantal is caring and informative. Answers questions, down to earth, easy to talk to. I really like her!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- Marian Regional Medical Center
