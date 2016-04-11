Dr. Chantal Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantal Young, PHD
Dr. Chantal Young, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from University of Kansas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
8235 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First met Dr. Young in group therapy for severe OCD. Then I saw her one-on-one for OCD and Depression. There was Prozac involved, too, but Dr. Young really fixed me up good. She untied the knot of my OCD so that I nowadays see it for what it is, and I don't desperately fear it as I used to. It's almost gone, really. My Depression is also muchly lifted, and when it does come on I'm able to better recognize it and deal. She also really dissipated my life traumas. To sum up: she's WONDERFUL.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669779146
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente/Los Angeles Med Ctr
- University of Kansas
