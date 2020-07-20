Dr. Herald accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charaine Herald, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charaine Herald, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tacoma, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1919 70th Ave W Ste D4, Tacoma, WA 98466 Directions (253) 564-1193
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herald?
Wonderful Human with a very knowledgeable and practical approach. Helped us immeasurably with our relationship.
About Dr. Charaine Herald, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144289216
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Herald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.