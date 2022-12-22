Charissa Newton, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charissa Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charissa Newton, CNM
Overview of Charissa Newton, CNM
Charissa Newton, CNM is a Midwife in Mason, OH.
Charissa Newton's Office Locations
Center for Women's Health and Wellness7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It was wonderful to have a doctor who actually listened and helped me find what I needed. The level of care was unparalleled
About Charissa Newton, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Charissa Newton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charissa Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Charissa Newton using Healthline FindCare.
Charissa Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Charissa Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charissa Newton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charissa Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charissa Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.