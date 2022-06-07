Charity Danker, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charity Danker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charity Danker, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charity Danker, MA is a Sex Therapist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Charity Danker works at
Locations
Evanescence Counseling2932 NW 122nd St Ste 5, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 242-3611Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Global Health Care Network
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Charity is very empathetic and good at reading me. Her knowledge of relationship dynamics and sexual issues is expansive and saved my relationship. Now we have healthy communication and intimacy. She taught me to speak my truth and empower myself.
About Charity Danker, MA
- Sex Therapy
- English
- 1750602876
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State University
Charity Danker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charity Danker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Charity Danker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charity Danker.
