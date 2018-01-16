Charlena Sears accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlena Sears, PSY
Overview
Charlena Sears, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Montclair, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Church St Ste 105, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-8725
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sears is a wonderful listener who explains things with kindness, interest, and clarity. I'm appreciative of her help and advice.
About Charlena Sears, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlena Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Charlena Sears. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlena Sears.
