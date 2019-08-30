Charlene Slover accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlene Slover, PSY
Overview
Charlene Slover, PSY is a Psychologist in Westminster, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8461 Turnpike Dr Ste 110, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 427-8225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charlene Slover?
My husband and I took custody of two children ages 4 and 5 that had been through a great deal of trauma. Their mother had passed away from a drug overdose, their father was also addictived to substances, there was abuse and neglect in the home, and they had been sexually abused by their older brother. Dr. Slover was amazing to work with. She genuinely cared for the children and they were in therapy with her for one and a half years. It's been two years since then. The kids are doing so well and our family attributes much of their healing with the work Dr. Slover did with the kids, as well as the support she gave all of us. Our family wouldn't be the same without her. Our kids love Dr. Slover and still talk about her and how she helped them with their "worries".
About Charlene Slover, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1336288547
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlene Slover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Charlene Slover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlene Slover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlene Slover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlene Slover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.