Dr. Charles Beier, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Charles Beier, OD

Dr. Charles Beier, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS. 

Dr. Beier works at Dr. Charles G. Beier in Topeka, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Charles G. Beier
    2400 SW 29th St Ste 136, Topeka, KS 66611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 266-3285
    Dec 21, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Beier for a long time. His skill, knowledge and care are remarkable in this day and age of getting in and getting out of a doctor's office barely having time to ask questions. My annual appointments are so thorough with state of the art testing. His responsiveness to questions and to any call through the year with additional concerns is so comforting as I have some complications that need to be watched. His staff are kind and professional and always treat me well.
    Kathleen in TOPEKA — Dec 21, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Beier, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366538886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

