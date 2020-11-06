Dr. Charles Benson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Benson, DC
Dr. Charles Benson, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
CK Performance And Chiropractic100 Beard Sawmill Rd Ste 115, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 951-9115
Physical Synergy340 POST RD, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-3210Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthyCT
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Charlie is phenomenal! I am a 50+ year old that participates in CrossFit and sees Dr Charlie every few weeks to address issues associated with the intensity of our workouts and he keeps me performing at my best. Dr Charlie is a master at identifying issues and has the expertise and takes the time to fix them. I initially went to see Dr Charlie in March 2020 to address knee pain / tightness and under his care and use of sports massage, Graston, dry needling my knees are almost 100%. He has also done tremendous work on my shoulders to eliminate pain and tightness. Not only does Dr Charlie deliver the best care he does it in a very friendly, inviting way and will make you feel comfortable.
Dr. Charles Benson, DC
- Chiropractic
- 9 years of experience
- English
- New York Chiropractic College
- New York Chiropractic College
- University of Massachusetts
Dr. Benson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.