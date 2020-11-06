Overview

Dr. Charles Benson, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Benson works at CK Performance And Chiropractic in Shelton, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.