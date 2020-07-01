See All Nurse Practitioners in Orchard Park, NY
Charles Burns, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Charles Burns, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Niagara University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Charles Burns works at Destination Wellness WNY in Orchard Park, NY.

Locations

    Destination Wellness WNY
    Destination Wellness WNY
    6435 Webster Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 266-6664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    If your looking for a doctor that will actually care about your concerns & help you long term rather then just brushing you off with a quick fix you've found him! He is great at what he does and very knowledgeable. If he doesn't know the answer he has great connections and has referred me to some great doctors!
    About Charles Burns, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437134947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Niagara University
    Undergraduate School
    • D'Youville College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Burns works at Destination Wellness WNY in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Charles Burns’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Charles Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

