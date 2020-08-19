See All Dermatologists in Jenkintown, PA
Charles Capaci, PA

Dermatology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Charles Capaci, PA is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    500 Old York Rd # 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 517-1212
  2. 2
    Einstein OB/GYN
    201 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 517-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2020
    I have seen him annually for several years. He is knowledgeable, skillful and very kind.
    — Aug 19, 2020
    About Charles Capaci, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457665580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Capaci, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Capaci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Capaci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Capaci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Charles Capaci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Capaci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Capaci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Capaci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

