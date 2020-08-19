Charles Capaci, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Capaci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Capaci, PA
Overview
Charles Capaci, PA is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 500 Old York Rd # 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 517-1212
-
2
Einstein OB/GYN201 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 517-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Capaci?
I have seen him annually for several years. He is knowledgeable, skillful and very kind.
About Charles Capaci, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1457665580
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Capaci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Capaci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Charles Capaci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Capaci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Capaci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Capaci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.