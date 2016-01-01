Dr. Cummins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Cummins, OD
Overview of Dr. Charles Cummins, OD
Dr. Charles Cummins, OD is an Optometrist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Cummins works at
Dr. Cummins' Office Locations
-
1
Visionworks Doctors of Optometry2200 State Route 66 Ste 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-0013
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummins?
About Dr. Charles Cummins, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1396702296
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummins works at
Dr. Cummins speaks Spanish.
Dr. Cummins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.