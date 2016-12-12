Charles Davenport, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Davenport, PSY
Overview
Charles Davenport, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Charles Davenport works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sarasota office1608 Oak St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 321-1971
-
2
Charles R Davenport PsyD Licensed Psychologist1224 Ridgewood Ave, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 321-1971
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Davenport?
My husband and I have been working with Dr. Davenport for a little over a year. Things have changed so much over that time. Everything is nowhere near perfect and the change is gradual with us falling back into Old patterns. Now we are able to recognize the old patterns after we make a mistake and work through them where we have wound up feeling closer rather than just angry with each other for days. I guess we see more now and I can say I feel so much more hope.
About Charles Davenport, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174705610
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charles Davenport works at
6 patients have reviewed Charles Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.