Charles Dugan, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Dugan, APRN
Overview of Charles Dugan, APRN
Charles Dugan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Charles Dugan works at
Charles Dugan's Office Locations
-
1
Optum Primary Care4901 34th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (865) 218-9220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Dugan?
I'm thrilled to find a healthcare provider who understands not everyone is available M-F 9-5. As a new patient I was offered a telehealth appt with Chuck Dugan, ARNP within a day of calling - not weeks like most places - and at a day/time that worked for me. For the first time in decades I feel like I have someone who will listen to and respond to my concerns with compassion and understanding and truly cares about me as a whole person - not just a number. Chuck asked all the typical medical questions but also took time to find out about my family and my lifestyle. I will gladly make the trip from Tampa to Orlando for this kind of accessible patient-centered care. I can't recommend Chuck and Sensible Family Healthcare highly enough.
About Charles Dugan, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215478649
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Dugan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Dugan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charles Dugan works at
4 patients have reviewed Charles Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Dugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.