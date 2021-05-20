See All Chiropractors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Charles Dugan II, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (26)
Overview

Dr. Charles Dugan II, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Dugan II works at Dugan Chiropractic Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dugan Chiropractic Inc.
    6309 Corporate Ct Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 433-1011

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
May 20, 2021
Dr. Dugan treated me years ago for a serious condition and thru supplements and adjustments totally helped me to clear the condition. Where conventional medicine was urging me to have surgery. He gave me a lot of information and reassurance. I will always be grateful.
María Pascual — May 20, 2021
About Dr. Charles Dugan II, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265603419
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dugan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dugan II works at Dugan Chiropractic Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dugan II’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan II.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

