Charles Fiandaca, LMHC
Overview
Charles Fiandaca, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL.
Locations
Central Florida Psychiatric Associates2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 679-8004
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent provider. Great listener who stays engaged through the therapy session. Makes you feel comfortable and relieved. Highly recommended
About Charles Fiandaca, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1285776757
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Fiandaca accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Fiandaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Charles Fiandaca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Fiandaca.
