Charles Forbes Jr, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Charles Forbes Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Charles Forbes Jr works at Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte
    3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3544

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    About Charles Forbes Jr, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1063722957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

