See All Psychologists in Tyler, TX
Charles Fries, EDD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Charles Fries, EDD

Psychology
2.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Charles Fries, EDD is a Psychologist in Tyler, TX. 

Charles Fries works at Charles T Fries Edd PC in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles T Fries Edd PC
    3800 Paluxy Dr Ste 440, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 526-5550
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Charles Fries?

    Aug 30, 2022
    He was very nice and listened to everything I had to say. I felt like I trauma dumped on him and got everything out, which to him I think it was very helpful. He never seemed annoyed with how much I was talking and I felt really comfortable there talking to him. The appointment didn't at all feel rushed. I’m ready for my next visit.
    Erica — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charles Fries, EDD
    How would you rate your experience with Charles Fries, EDD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Charles Fries to family and friends

    Charles Fries' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Charles Fries

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charles Fries, EDD.

    About Charles Fries, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003970625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Fries, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Fries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Fries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Fries works at Charles T Fries Edd PC in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Charles Fries’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Charles Fries. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Fries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Fries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Fries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Charles Fries, EDD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.