Charles Gothard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Gothard, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Charles Gothard, APRN
Charles Gothard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jonesboro, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Gothard's Office Locations
- 1 2816 Fox Meadow Ln, Jonesboro, AR 72404 Directions (870) 336-1676
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love the way he makes my appointment go by fast. My last appointment i fell and he came right upstairs to help andrew pick me up. Their helpfulness really touched my heart.
About Charles Gothard, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801373824
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Gothard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
