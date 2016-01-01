Charles Greene, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charles Greene, LPC
Overview
Charles Greene, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Charles Greene works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy260 Peachtree St NW Ste 2200A, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (229) 308-2883
-
2
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hosptial417 W 3rd Ave Ste 550, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-0160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Greene?
About Charles Greene, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972000909
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charles Greene works at
6 patients have reviewed Charles Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.