Dr. Charles-Gregor Derupe, PHARMD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Charles-Gregor Derupe, PHARMD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Derupe works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 01, 2022
Dr. Derupe has been helping me manage my insulin pump and CGM for the past year. His knowledge and expertise has been extremely helpful. I highly recommend him!
Jeff Reddan — Nov 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Charles-Gregor Derupe, PHARMD
About Dr. Charles-Gregor Derupe, PHARMD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1588017727
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

