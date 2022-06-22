Dr. Gutierrez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Gutierrez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Gutierrez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles Gutierrez Phd Ltd. Llp8401 Datapoint Dr Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 354-1186
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
Today, Dr. Gutierrez gave me written results of previous testing; the report was easy-to-read, precise, accurate, and thoughtful. I felt like it captured my areas of concern very accurately, and the feedback was valuable. Dr. Gutierrez was able to clarify some of the significance associated with certain testing parameters; it was a great meeting.
About Dr. Charles Gutierrez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760467963
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.