Dr. Charles Jenkins, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jenkins, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Charles Jenkins, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sandy Springs, GA.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sandy Springs Psychological Associates6065 Roswell Rd Ste 370, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (770) 956-9213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
Excellent!! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Charles Jenkins, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912048356
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.