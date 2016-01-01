See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Charles L Pollard, NP

Internal Medicine
Charles L Pollard, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Charles L Pollard works at Oak Street Health 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK and Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health 23rd Street
    1918 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 221-9008
    Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza
    11511 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 554-4456
    Oak Street Health Lewis Ave
    1538 N Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 554-4457
    Oak Street Health Midwest City
    7521 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 221-9015
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    About Charles L Pollard, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497164396
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Charles L Pollard, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles L Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles L Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles L Pollard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Charles L Pollard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles L Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles L Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

