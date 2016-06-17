Dr. Charles Lammers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lammers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lammers, PHD
Dr. Charles Lammers, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Lammers works at
AdventHealth Medical Group Neuropsychology at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-7991
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Just started seeing him and find him to be very knowledgeable and experiences as well as empathetic. Based on a couple of visits I would highly recommend him.
- Medical Psychology
- English
- 1023043957
Dr. Lammers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
