Dr. Charles Lee, DC
Dr. Charles Lee, DC is a Chiropractor in Niles, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Charles Lee8965 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 342-9033Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pm
Genesis Medical1326b N Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 342-9033
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Dr. Lee was sure to make me feel comfortable during my visits. I was able to understand and reap the benefits of his chiropractic treatment. Thank you Dr. Lee!
- Chiropractic
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Korean
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Laval University
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks French and Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
