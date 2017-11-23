Dr. Charles Lietz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lietz, DC
Overview
Dr. Charles Lietz, DC is a Chiropractor in Grandville, MI.
Locations
Charles Lietz Action Ak Chiropractic Clinic LLC3584 Fairlanes Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 530-3333
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leitz has an unbelievable level of expertise when it comes to how different parts of the body interact with one another. He is definitely not your average chiropractor. He is truly at a different level than any doctor or nutrionist I have come into contact with. He uses natural methods to solve complex problems that many doctors can not take figure out. I can’t recommend his expertise enough.
About Dr. Charles Lietz, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1568682201
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lietz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lietz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.