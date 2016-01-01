Dr. Charles Madsen Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madsen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Madsen Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Madsen Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Madsen Jr works at
Locations
Psychological and Family Consultants Inc.1254 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304 Directions (850) 575-8954
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madsen Jr?
About Dr. Charles Madsen Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Danish
- 1104008283
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madsen Jr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madsen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madsen Jr speaks Danish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Madsen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madsen Jr.
