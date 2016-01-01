Dr. Charles Manley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Manley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Manley, PHD is a Psychologist in Carrollton, TX.
Dr. Manley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Life Center4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 221-1741
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manley?
About Dr. Charles Manley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1508910316
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manley works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Manley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.