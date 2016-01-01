Dr. Mobayed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Mobayed, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Mobayed, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lunenburg, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Main St, Lunenburg, MA 01462 Directions (978) 582-6190
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Mobayed, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447341565
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobayed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.