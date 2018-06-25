See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Charles Musgrave, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.5 (8)
Overview

Charles Musgrave, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Charles Musgrave works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 25, 2018
    I APPRECIATED CHARLES MUSGRAVE'S CARE VERY MUCH. GREAT BEDSIDE MANNER AND COMMUNICATES WELL! KUDO'S TO THE URGENT CARE PROCESS AT EVERGREEN FROM THE FRONT DESK TO THE PHYSICIAN'S CARE..........
    PAUL M. COTTLE in ROSEBURG — Jun 25, 2018
    About Charles Musgrave, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1386617520
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Musgrave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Musgrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Musgrave works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Charles Musgrave’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Charles Musgrave. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Musgrave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Musgrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Musgrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

