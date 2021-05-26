Dr. Charles Newell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Newell, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Newell, OD
Dr. Charles Newell, OD is an Optometrist in Johnston, RI.
Dr. Newell works at
Dr. Newell's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Surgeons Ltd.1524 Atwood Ave Ste 240, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-2110
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newell?
Great visit, very helpful doctor and informative.
About Dr. Charles Newell, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982699625
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.