Dr. Rubio accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Rubio, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rubio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Opelika, AL.
Dr. Rubio works at
Locations
Charles T. Rubio Phd PC2101 Executive Park Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-5055
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rubio has the desire, the expertise, and a helpful curiosity of understanding people. I have seen a number of therapists in the past and Dr. Rubio has given me more help than any other.
About Dr. Charles Rubio, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902994270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.