See All Nurse Practitioners in Reno, NV
Charles Sather, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Charles Sather, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Charles Sather, APRN

Charles Sather, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Charles Sather works at Va Snhcs in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Charles Sather's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Va Snhcs
    1201 Corporate Blvd, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 788-6888

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Charles Sather?

Sep 25, 2022
He cares more than just a man checking a box, I’ve never had more confidence in a person looking after my health. Even the littlest issue is followed up. I can’t thank him enough for the ease I feel knowing he actually cares about his patients and actually looks into their issues.
Justin Popour — Sep 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Charles Sather, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Charles Sather, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Charles Sather to family and friends

Charles Sather's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Charles Sather

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charles Sather, APRN.

About Charles Sather, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578091658
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Charles Sather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Charles Sather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Charles Sather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Sather.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Sather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Sather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Charles Sather, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.