Charles Sather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Sather, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Charles Sather, APRN
Charles Sather, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Charles Sather works at Va Snhcs
Charles Sather's Office Locations
Va Snhcs1201 Corporate Blvd, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 788-6888
Ratings & Reviews
He cares more than just a man checking a box, I’ve never had more confidence in a person looking after my health. Even the littlest issue is followed up. I can’t thank him enough for the ease I feel knowing he actually cares about his patients and actually looks into their issues.
About Charles Sather, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578091658
Charles Sather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Charles Sather works at Va Snhcs
5 patients have reviewed Charles Sather. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Sather.
