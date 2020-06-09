Dr. Seigerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Seigerman, PHD
Dr. Charles Seigerman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Livonia, MI.
Dr. Seigerman's Office Locations
- 1 20006 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 477-9940
All professional, all the time. No BS.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1245282581
Dr. Seigerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seigerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seigerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seigerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seigerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.