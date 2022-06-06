See All Brain Injury Medicine in Wexford, PA
Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC

Traumatic Brain Injury
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC

Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC is a Traumatic Brain Injury Specialist in Wexford, PA. 

Dr. Simkovich works at Simkovich Concussion Institute, Wexford PA in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simkovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Simkovich Concussion Institute
    52 Pine Creek Rd, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 366-3700

Acquired Brain Injuries
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 06, 2022
    Our son had a concussion and although he went through the initial treatment he still has some recurring headaches. Dr. Simkovich vastly improved his symptoms and continues to treat him as needed. We are very appreciative of Dr. Simkovich and his methods!
    Missy B. — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC

    • Traumatic Brain Injury
    • English
    • 1740409002
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Simkovich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simkovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simkovich works at Simkovich Concussion Institute, Wexford PA in Wexford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Simkovich’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.