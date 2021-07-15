See All Psychologists in Melbourne, FL
Charles Stevens, PSY

Adolescent Psychology
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Charles Stevens, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. 

Charles Stevens works at C.Stevens Psychological Associates in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    C.Stevens Psychological Associates
    7341 Office Park Pl Ste 107, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Charles Stevens, PSY

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447301759
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Stevens, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Stevens works at C.Stevens Psychological Associates in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Charles Stevens’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Charles Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

