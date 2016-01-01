Dr. Sturtevant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Sturtevant, OD
Overview of Dr. Charles Sturtevant, OD
Dr. Charles Sturtevant, OD is an Optometrist in Killeen, TX.
Dr. Sturtevant works at
Dr. Sturtevant's Office Locations
Dr. Charles R. Sturtevant O.d.2100 S W S Young Dr Ste 1000A, Killeen, TX 76543 Directions (254) 953-1164
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Sturtevant, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1205971512
Dr. Sturtevant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturtevant works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturtevant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturtevant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturtevant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturtevant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.