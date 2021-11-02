Dr. Suivski Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD
Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Suivski Jr works at
Dr. Suivski Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Schmidts Optical Inc2341 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-8813
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suivski Jr?
He’s the best! Wouldn’t go to anyone else, and his staff is great!
About Dr. Charles Suivski Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1922007483
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suivski Jr accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suivski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suivski Jr works at
Dr. Suivski Jr speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Suivski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suivski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suivski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suivski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.