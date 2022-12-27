Charles Uhl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charles Uhl, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charles Uhl, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Piqua, OH.
Locations
Upper Valley Family Medicine at UVMC Outpatient Care Center North280 Looney Rd Ste 101, Piqua, OH 45356 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charles Uhl?
Treated me with much respect...Listened to everything I had to say.
About Charles Uhl, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Uhl accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Charles Uhl using Healthline FindCare.
Charles Uhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
82 patients have reviewed Charles Uhl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Charles Uhl can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.