Dr. Charles Wanio, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Wanio, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Boca Raton, FL.
Boca Raton Office2200 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 251-0202Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Telehealth Online Therapy5700 Lake Worth Rd Ste 205, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 251-0202
Dr Wanio was my 3rd therapist. I was conflict avoidant, defensive, and needed help in being more open and vulnerable. Other therapists told me what to do. Dr Wanio taught me how to recognize these feelings coming on and decide how to deal with them before they led to fight or flight. Huge difference. His approach and insight has helped me improve my marriage. Highly recommend.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1801002936
- Saint Leo University
