Dr. Weisser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Weisser, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Weisser, PHD is a Psychologist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Weisser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chuck Weisser Phd PC1007 Officers Row, Vancouver, WA 98661 Directions (360) 993-2939
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisser?
About Dr. Charles Weisser, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932156718
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisser works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.