Charlezetta Roberson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Charlezetta Roberson, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charlezetta Roberson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Charlezetta Roberson works at
Locations
-
1
West Sahara Urgent Care Center3211 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 871-3730Tuesday1:00am - 4:30am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charlezetta Roberson?
I've been going to her office for many years for my primary care. Unlike many physicians, she always goes above and beyond to take care of you because she genuinely cares for her parents. I have referred many people to this office and will continue to do so!
About Charlezetta Roberson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215128335
Frequently Asked Questions
Charlezetta Roberson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlezetta Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Charlezetta Roberson works at
11 patients have reviewed Charlezetta Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlezetta Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlezetta Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlezetta Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.