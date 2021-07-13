Charlotte Ballard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Charlotte Ballard, MSN
Overview of Charlotte Ballard, MSN
Charlotte Ballard, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Charlotte Ballard's Office Locations
- 1 6609 Blanco Rd Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 600-4105
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I give me doctor 5 stars only because they dont offer more. She is the ONLY doctor I know stayed opened during covid to be there for people like me who cant go on without having a monthly visit. She risked herself and her staff where always there for me. I needed labs bad and they did home visits and came to do my vitals. She is a great doctor and many may complaint of the wait but stay because they know they will sit there for hours with her trying to solve your problems and hear you out. She is beyond great she is a blessing to the healthcare business. Love you doctor Ballard, stay sweet because we need you
About Charlotte Ballard, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902893324
Charlotte Ballard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlotte Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Charlotte Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Ballard.
