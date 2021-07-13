See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Charlotte Ballard, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Charlotte Ballard, MSN

Charlotte Ballard, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charlotte Ballard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6609 Blanco Rd Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 600-4105
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 13, 2021
    I give me doctor 5 stars only because they dont offer more. She is the ONLY doctor I know stayed opened during covid to be there for people like me who cant go on without having a monthly visit. She risked herself and her staff where always there for me. I needed labs bad and they did home visits and came to do my vitals. She is a great doctor and many may complaint of the wait but stay because they know they will sit there for hours with her trying to solve your problems and hear you out. She is beyond great she is a blessing to the healthcare business. Love you doctor Ballard, stay sweet because we need you
    JW — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Charlotte Ballard, MSN
    About Charlotte Ballard, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902893324
    Charlotte Ballard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Charlotte Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    7 patients have reviewed Charlotte Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

