Dr. Charlotte Freeman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Freeman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Freeman, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1407 Union Ave Ste 1501, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 726-5200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Freeman is awesome. Her level of experience is shown in how she cares for her patients. I have been working toward healing successfully because of her and would recommend her to anyone needing straight forward and honest help.
About Dr. Charlotte Freeman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114026762
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
