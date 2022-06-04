Charlotte Kermode has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Charlotte Kermode, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Charlotte Kermode, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Charlotte Kermode works at
Locations
Renown Medical Group855 W 7th St Ste 22, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 982-5000
Renown Health Medical Grp-summit Sierra13945 S Virginia St Ste 632, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 982-5000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Charlotte is the best care provider I have ever had. She is knowledgeable, personable and takes her time to really get to know you and your issues.
About Charlotte Kermode, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396992780
Charlotte Kermode accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charlotte Kermode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Charlotte Kermode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Kermode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Kermode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Kermode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.