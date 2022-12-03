Overview

Charlotte Parsons, ARNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA.



Charlotte Parsons works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA and Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.