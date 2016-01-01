See All Nurse Practitioners in Park Rapids, MN
Charlotte Rollie, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Charlotte Rollie, APRN

Charlotte Rollie, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Park Rapids, MN. 

Charlotte Rollie works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charlotte Rollie's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Charlotte Rollie, APRN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255399283
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Charlotte Rollie, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charlotte Rollie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charlotte Rollie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Charlotte Rollie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charlotte Rollie works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. View the full address on Charlotte Rollie’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Charlotte Rollie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charlotte Rollie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charlotte Rollie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charlotte Rollie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

