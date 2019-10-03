Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Dr. Wenzel works at
Locations
associates in clinical psychology and psychotherapy, p.d.8639 Mayland Dr Ste 104B, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her when I was 17 when my parents divorced back in the early 90's, touched base with her in grad school, again during a divorce, again with a difficult and scary boyfriend. She is for people who are in need of help in a crisis. She will rescue you. She does not due fluffy therapy. I respect her more than almost anyone I know. I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I'm very thankful because those 4 points of my life I really needed her. Very thankful.
About Dr. Charlotte Wenzel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Petersburg State Hospital, Forensic Unit, Petersburg, Virginia
- Norristown St Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Columbia University
