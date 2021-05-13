See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Charmaine Porcii, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Charmaine Porcii, MSN

Charmaine Porcii, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Charmaine Porcii works at Valley Health Surgery and Rehab Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charmaine Porcii's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Health Surgery and Rehab Hospital
    8656 W Patrick Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 777-7122

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 13, 2021
I went to her clinic for my Pap smear and she did a great job helping me with my concerns. Love my PCP!
Jen — May 13, 2021
About Charmaine Porcii, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194214767
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Charmaine Porcii has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Charmaine Porcii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Charmaine Porcii works at Valley Health Surgery and Rehab Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Charmaine Porcii’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Charmaine Porcii. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charmaine Porcii.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charmaine Porcii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charmaine Porcii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

